Truck driver killed in crash of two 18-wheelers near Madisonville

An early morning crash between two semi-trucks left one truck driver dead and another injured Wednesday morning.

The Department of Public Safety said it happened about 3:00 a.m. on I-45 near Madisonville.

Troopers reported northbound traffic had slowed and one semi was struck from the rear by another going north.

The driver of the second semi, identified as 51-year-old Michael Applon of Hurst, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi that was hit received non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.