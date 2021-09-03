Truck fire blocks I35 in Salado

The Department of Public Safety reports northbound I-35 at Salado was till blocked during rush hour Friday morning following a late night crash and fire involving three 18-wheelers.

DPS spokesman Bryan Washko said the crash occurred at mile post 285 on a bridge in Salado.

DPS dispatch reported the call came at 11:48 p.m. Thursday.

Sgt Washko said the initial investigation indicated that a passenger car had been stopped with the occupants out of the vehicle when it was struck by one 18-wheeler.

There was then a collision with a second 18 wheeler with both rigs burning.

A third 18-wheeler was also involved and received minor damage.

Northbound traffic backed up on I-35 near Salado at 9:47 a.m.

One of the truck drivers who escaped a wrecked cab was injured while jumping off the bridge to avoid the flames.

The occupants of the car that had been stopped fled the scene on foot.

TXDOT spokesman Jake Smith said TxDOT’s bridge division was on scene to perform an inspection to ensure its safety for the traveling public.

At this time, crews are conducting road repairs in the area.

This is the bridge on I-35 NB that crosses over Salado Plaza.

He said Friday morning he could not give an exact time frame, but crews were working hard to open at least one main lane for traffic, and hope to have all lanes reopened later in the day.