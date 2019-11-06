Truck fire shuts down southbound I-35

Texas Troopers are working to clear up a vehicle fire that shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Troy.

At 5:20 a.m. DPS received a call about a crash near mile marker 308 in Bell County.

When troopers got to the scene, the driver of a Kenworth 18-wheeler told them he pulled over after hearing a strange noise. As he got out, he discovered flames engulfing his truck.

There are no injuries, but traffic backed up behind the scene about one mile. DPS has diverted traffic to the frontage road while the scene is cleared.