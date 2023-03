BLUM, Texas (FOX 44) – An intersection in Blum is closed due to an accident.

A truck pulling a crane destroyed seven telephone poles and pulled multiple phone lines down in the intersection of FM-933 and FM-67 at approximately 5:52 p.m. Monday.

(Courtesy: Hill County Sheriff’s Office)

Traffic was detoured around the scene.