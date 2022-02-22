WACO, Texas – Baylor’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Baugh-Reynolds Campus this month.

After nearly a decade of being housed by First Baptist Church Waco, Truett finally opened its doors on the Baylor campus in 2002. Since this time, not only has the Baugh-Reynolds Campus functioned as a home for seminary student classes, but it also has served as a sacred space for the wider campus community – hosting the “Lift Up Your Hearts” services, numerous Christian conferences and lectures, departmental gatherings in the Piper Great Hall, and more.

The campus’s 20th Anniversary Celebration on Tuesday is open to the public. There was also an installation of a new 7’7″ cross statue on the south corner of the Truett campus. This cross will be the centerpiece of a new prayer garden established in honor of the campus anniversary.

Source: Baylor University