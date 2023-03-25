Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) – People from all over the country came to the Waco Regional airport to hear former President Donald Trump rally his supporters ahead of the 2024 presidential election

“We come across America for Trump,” says Daryl Smith, a rally attendee.

The gates opened at 12 p.m. today, and it took less than an hour for the seats to be filled with hundreds of people who had already been waiting for hours.

“Oh, can you believe that? A Trump rally in Waco,” says one Trump supporter.

The rally attracted the most dedicated supporters.

“I went to the one in Conroe. I went to the one in Coleman, Alabama. I’ve been to several more, and I just think Trump is a great guy, ” says another supporter, Mark Callahan

Even first timers made an appearance.

“Well this is her first trump rally here, she’s from the Philippines,” says Callahan.

Some even used vacation days to attend the rally.

“Belize, or a trump rally? We’re at the Trump rally,” one supporter said.

And the long lines didn’t deter Mark Callahan and his wife.

“We walked a mile from the car, and it took us 3 hours to drive here. Then we hit the traffic coming in here and now we’ve been in this line for about an hour, I think,” says Callahan.

He says he’ll go the distance for these rallies because of the environment.

“I think it’s absolutely awesome here. You got a lot of people that love America. And I do too,” he adds.