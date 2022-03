Waco’s TSTC is holding its first in-person job fair Tuesday since 2019.

More than 100 companies are taking part in the event. The companies are set up in the Col. James T. Connally Aerospace Center, and the Murray Watson Jr. Student Recreation Center on the Waco campus.

The event is for TSTC students and alumni, so they can meet with employers who match the college’s technical programs.

The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.