TSTC receives $150,000 grant for COVID-19 relief and economic growth

Texas Mutual Insurance Company announced Wednesday that is has awarded Waco’s Texas State Technical College $150,000 in grant funding.

TSTC is expected to use $100,000 to support its Rapid Industry Skills & Employability (RISE) program, which focuses on retraining workers to get them back into the workforce.

The rest of the grant will go to the Texas State Technical College Foundation to support students who need help accessing resources that keep them in school.

The money is part of a $2,875,000 commitment from the company to help workforce development initiatives and address community issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas Mutual also gave out $2 million in March to Texas nonprofits that were on the front lines of the coronavirus panmedic.

The company is based in Austin and says it is the leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance in Texas.