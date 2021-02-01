TSTC still teaching building construction with COVID precautions

The mask has joined the hard hat as teaching continues in the TSTC building construction program, though students say its not always easy and its challenging given that everyone is hands-on in the program.

Since spring 2020, TSTC’s programs have been taught either exclusively online or in a hybrid format that combines online lectures with on-campus labs. Building Construction Technology is using virtual lectures and labs in two-hour blocks.

TSTC students, faculty and staff continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in wearing masks, not gathering in groups, and sanitizing hands and work areas.

“Nobody would deny we have a challenge,” said Tony Chaffin, statewide lead instructor in TSTC’s Building Construction Technology program.

Program staff sanitize tools, work tables and classrooms up to nine times a day, and the program bought three fogging guns to spray disinfectant mist, making it easier to clean tools.

In late December and early January, program staff created wooden training stations divided by plexiglass.

The number of students in classes has been reduced to create more working space for projects. In labs, students work in small groups. They work together for less than 15 minutes, wash their hands, then start again.

Chaffin said students continue to be required to wear safety glasses, work boots, heavy pants or jeans, and masks.

“It’s getting them used to what will be required on a job site,” he said.

K. Paul Holt, president and chief executive officer of the Associated General Contractors of America’s Central Texas Chapter in Waco, said during times when the nation’s economy takes a downturn, workers typically take advantage to go back to college and learn new work skills.

“We have an entire generation of older workers that are retiring, while at the same time we need even more employees than if they were all staying,” Holt said. “Trades workers of all sorts, such as electricians, HVAC, plumbers, are in short supply. We need to feed these pipelines with younger people who can learn their chosen craft and make very good livings.”