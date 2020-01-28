TSTC To Knock Down Nearly 500 Student Homes

WACO, Texas – In a few months, some TSTC students and employees will have to find a new place to live.

This comes as the college announced it is knocking down nearly 500 homes.

Officials at the college say many of the homes were built during the 1940’s and ’50’s, and many of them have old sewage pipes and asbestos.

The problem is that these projects will require pricey repair costs.

“It’s not just the renovation of a property. The cost is extremely high because of that issue,” says Director of Housing Jeremy Bland.

“It’s better to do it now than risk someone getting hurt really badly,” says student Kendrick Hawkins.

Back in July, the college received nearly $30M in state funds for the demolition project.

In the coming months, TSTC plans to build a dorm-style apartment with a 250-bed space, with plans to build more in the next ten years.

However, once the first dorm is built, employees will no longer be able to live on campus.

The college says the demolition will not happen all at once, but in three phases – and the first begins in August.

During this same month, construction on the dorm will also begin.

Bland says the demolition will give the school more “green space” for future projects.