Tuskegee Airman honored at Veterans One Stop

WACO, Texas – A regular at the Veterans One Stop in Waco was honored on Thursday.

Veteran Ira Walker served as part of the Tuskegee Airmen in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. The Veterans One Stop put Walker’s old Tuskegee Airmen jacket on display in the facility for future prosperity.

Walker says he feels proud to have his story being put on display, “Quite a bit of satisfaction and maybe accomplishment that, you know, it’s a better position and a better purpose over here.”

One of Ira’s hobbies is playing table tennis at the Veterans One Stop.