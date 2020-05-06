Twin baby lemurs debut at Cameron Park Zoo

WACO, Texas – Cameron Park Zoo is happy to announce that two of the ring-tailed lemurs are the proud parents of twin boys born on March 24.

Mom, Crystal Light (Crystal) who is ten years of age and dad, Agathon who is 12 years of age, and babies are all doing well. In keeping with the tradition of naming our lemurs after a candy or a soft drink, the zookeepers chose Mike and Ike as the names for the babies.

Other members of the troop are aunt, Capri Sun (Capri). Capri is Crystal’s twin sister and cousin, Skittles, who is Capri’s daughter with former male Sprite. The babies are mostly staying on mom, but sometimes Capri and Skittles assist with care duties. Ring-tailed lemurs generally produce a single offspring, but twins are not uncommon.

For the first couple of weeks the baby lemur will cling to the mother’s belly. As it grows it will usually ride on the mother’s back. At three to four weeks of age, the baby will take its first steps away from mom and baby lemurs are generally fully weaned by five to six months.

Lemurs are found on the Island of Madagascar. The main threat to the ring-tailed lemur and other lemur species is habitat destruction.

Source: Cameron Park Zoo