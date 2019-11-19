Twin Rivers Golf Club sold to local businessman

WACO, Texas – Twin Rivers Golf Club used to be one of the premiere golf courses in Central Texas. Tommy Tompkins bought it over the weekend to return it to that status.

In recent years, under the ownership of Bob and Tom Richards, the course fell into decay. Bunkers are overgrown to the point where the alias “sandbox” is grossly inaccurate, and the greens are anything but.

Tompkins wanted to change this instead of watching it decay further.

“The main thing we’re gonna do is make this fun for the golfers again,” Tompkins says. “We’re gonna give them a golf course that they can come out and enjoy. Have good greens, good tee boxes and good fairways, that’s all a golfer wants.”

The excitement is not limited to the new owner. Club members hope to see the course return to its former glory, as well.

“We’ve got great anticipations with the new ownership that the course will come back to what it was in the early days,” says club member Dennis Young. “It’s a great layout. It’s fun to play.”

Being an avid golfer for decades now, Tompkins’ experience and passion could make for a huge advantage. Bill Schroeder, who scored the first ever hole-in-one at Twin Rivers, has been playing there since it opened in 2001.

“He knows what it takes to get the course running in top shape as the previous owners really weren’t golfers, which really affected the condition of the course,” Schroeder says. “I’m looking forward to the new ownership.”

Tompkins says his wife describes the course as his own toy shop, but he does not see it as a gift for himself.

“This golf course is gonna belong to the community, this golf course belongs to Waco,” Tompkins says. “We’re gonna do what the golfer wants, and I’m gonna listen to them. And I’m gonna do my best to give them what they want.”

Tompkins plans to improve the course’s walkways and clubhouse as well as restoring the course’s original name, “Bear Ridge.”

He gave no hints as to how much he paid for the course.