WEST, Texas – The CIty of West Police Department has responded to two jackknifed 18-wheelers on the Oak Street overpass.

A van did not slow down for the department’s emergency vehicle lights, and slid into the crash.



(Courtesy: City of West Police Department)

The department is urging travelers to be careful on the road:

“Slow down on icy roads especially when you see emergency lights. Our life’s, those involved in the crash, and yours are at stake. SLOW DOWN!!!” – City of West Police Department

Source: City of West Police Department