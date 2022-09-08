Hearne, Tx (FOX44) – Two adults and an eight-year-old child were killed in a head-on collision near Hearne in Robertson County on Wednesday night.

The Department of Public Safety reports it happened on U.S. Highway 79, near State Highway 6, about 8:30 p.m.

DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said a 2019 model Jeep was going north on Highway 79, when it entered the southbound lane and collided with a 2010 Chevrolet head on.

The driver of the Jeep – identified as 19-year-old Lainy Burnett, of Emory – was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet – identified as 28-year-old Brittany Smith, of Hearne – as well as an eight-year-old passenger, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

A nine-year-old girl was transported to the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Sgt. Ruiz said the investigation into the crash was still open, as of Thursday morning.