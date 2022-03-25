Two adults and a juvenile were taken into custody when Temple police responded to a burglar alarm Thursday night, but as it turned out, the would-be burglars got nothing for their trouble but more trouble.

Police were sent to a business in the 2700 block of Ira Young Drive at 11:27 p.m. when the alarm was triggered.

Witnesses told officers they saw two males and a female leaving heading south.

Officers found two doors of the business damaged but apparently they were unsuccessful in getting inside.

Police located three suspects nearby and took two males into custody and after she was processed, released the juvenile girl to her guardian.

Booked into the Bell County Jail were18-year-old Angelo Ray Ramos and 17-year-old Mickey Josiah Chadwick.

Bond had not been set as of Friday afternoon.