FAIRFIELD, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people suspected of burglary have been apprehended by Navarro County detectives and Freestone County Sheriff’s deputies.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office obtained information Wednesday on a burglary investigation which led detectives to the 100 block of W. Reunion Street in Fairfield. Navarro County detectives, along with Freestone County Sheriff’s deputies, found and apprehended two people suspected to be involved in a smash-and-grab style burglary at the Interstate 45 Quick Stop located in the 16000 block of I-45 West in Navarro County.

The suspects were found to be in possession of numerous vape devices stolen from the store. They were charged with Burglary of a Building and taken back to the Navarro County Justice Center. A further investigation of this case could lead to additional charges.

Fairfield Independent School District Police Chief David Utsey also assisted in this case.