Two arrested after burglary suspect’s picture shared on social media

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas – A man suspected of burglary is now in custody after his picture was shared on social media.

A burglary in progress was reported Monday morning at a residence located west of Teague. The homeowner saw the suspect on video surveillance and reported the burglary to law enforcement. The suspect was able to flee prior to deputies’ arrival.

When the victim posted a picture of the suspect on social media and provided it to law enforcement, the identity of the burglar was easily identifiable by many residents and law enforcement. An arrest warrant was obtained.

Authorities arrived at a location in Teague to serve the warrant. The suspect’s vehicle he had been seen driving was at the residence. While waiting for the warrant, a woman came out of the residence and stated the suspect was not there. After the search warrant was signed, authorities entered the residence and found the suspect hiding in the back room under a pile of clothes.

During the search, some of the stolen property from the burglary was found – along with a small quantity of methamphetamine. The suspect was arrested for the burglary warrant and Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1. The woman was arrested for Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution and Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1. Both people are being held at the Freestone County Sheriff’s Officer and are awaiting arraignment on Tuesday.

Source: Freestone County Sheriff’s Office