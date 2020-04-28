Two arrested after pregnant woman forced into car and beaten

Killeen police report a man and a woman have been arrested after officers stopped a car they were in and found a nude, bleeding woman inside.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said at approximately 4:55 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Bell Air in reference to a subject armed with a firearm that the caller said was assaulting a woman.

Officers were were told a man forced the woman into a white Nissan and left going east on Jasper.

Officers in the area located the vehicle that was occupied by three people and conducted a traffic stop.

Officers commanded the three occupants to exit the vehicle, including one man and two women.

Police said one of the women was completely nude, appeared to have blood on her body and was crying and hysterical. Officers said she had lacerations on her body.

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police said their investigation showed the other woman and the man i n the car knew the woman was pregnant.

Police said the 36-year-old victim had been struck with hands, a metal cane, a hatchet, and a firearm.

Arrested were 41-year-old Benjamin Haskell Copeland and 36-year-old Martine Antrenette Randall.

Both were later booked into the Bell County Jail on charges of aggravated assault on a pregnant woman, which us a third degree felony.

Bond was set at $250,000 on each on that charge, with Copeland also being held without bond on another court issued warrant.