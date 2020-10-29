Two arrested after pursuit, vehicle crash

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas – One man and one woman are in jail after fleeing from authorities and crashing their vehicle into pedestrian vehicles in Coryell County.

Coryell County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch was advised by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers that they were attempting to initiate a traffic stop on Highway 84 in the South Mountain area on Wednesday morning. While doing so, the suspect vehicle failed to stop and accelerated in an attempt to flee from the troopers.

The suspect vehicle was described as a 2016 Ford 150 pickup, white in color, and bearing Texas license plate MNN8110. At the time this pursuit was initiated, the suspect vehicle was traveling west on Highway 84, towards Gatesville, at a high rate of speed.

Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies and officers from the Gatesville Police Department were notified and responded to assist the DPS troopers. The troopers were able to maintain close proximity of the suspect vehicle and continued to follow while attempting to stop the suspect vehicle.

While following the suspect vehicle, the troopers were able to continually advise CCSO Dispatch of the location and direction of travel of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle entered Gatesville on Highway 84 and continued to Lover’s Lane, where the suspect vehicle then turned right onto North Lover’s Lane and continued onto Osage Road, traveling back towards Highway 36.

Upon reaching Highway 36, the suspect vehicle again turned right and began traveling south on the highway. DPS troopers maintained close proximity of the suspect vehicle while CCSO and GPD units were able to envelope the area in an attempt to assist.

While traveling south on 36, the DPS troopers advised that the suspect vehicle was driving into oncoming traffic at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles in “no passing zones”.

As the suspect vehicle approached the intersection of Highway 36 and Business Highway 36 (near the area of Walgreens and Walmart), GPD Officers advised that the suspect vehicle had just crashed into pedestrian vehicles.

It was at this time that the CCSO Deputies advised that one man and one woman had just left the suspect vehicle and continued to flee on foot. CCSO Deputies were able to pursue the two suspects and apprehend them without further incident.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Lexxus Rey Hernandez, who is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury or Death and Fleeing.

The occupant was identified as 25-year-old Charles Ray Seniceros, Jr., who is charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury or Death and Fleeing.

When the suspect vehicle crashed into the pedestrian vehicles, there was one reported injury to an occupant of one of the vehicles that was stuck by the suspect vehicle. The victim of this crash was transported by Coryell Memorial Hospital (CMH) EMS for further medical evaluation and treatment. Other victims were assessed by CMH EMS and released on scene.

Both suspects were placed under arrest and transported to the Coryell County Jail without further incident. This investigation is ongoing by Texas DPS.

Source: Coryell County Sheriff’s Office