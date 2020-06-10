Two arrested after stealing two vehicles and leading police on chase

ROBINSON, Texas- Robinson Police report arresting two men after a short pursuit.

A neighbor in the 900 block of Bunker reported a suspicious vehicle, a white Mercedes, driving slowly in the neighborhood around 3 a.m. on June 10th.

It was reported that the vehicle was parked and two men got out of the vehicle and walked down the street.

The two suspects fled on foot after Robinson Police arrived.

Officers found the out the vehicle was reported stolen out of Waco.

Later in the morning, the same resident reported the two suspects had returned in a 2006 Chevrolet box van, which was reported stolen from a local business in Robinson.

Robinson Police responded, and an officer seen the van leaving at a high rate of speed.

The van struck a mailbox in the 700 block of Bunker.

A short pursuit began south on Old Robinson Road. Stop sticks were deployed successfully.

However, the van continued southbound at a high rate of speed, and a Patrol Supervisor called to terminate the pursuit.

Seconds later, after calling off the chase, the van lost control and struck a telephone pole and then a house located in the 200 block of West Foster.

The two suspects took off on foot, one was captured by officers in the 100 block of West Ward.

The second suspect was found at a convenience store in the 300 block of South Robinson Drive.

Both suspects were transported to nearby hospitals to be treated for minor injuries sustained in the accident.

The driver is identified as 21-year-old Marjay Gregory Dewayne Gray of Dallas.

The second suspect, 30-year-old Reginald Dewayne Kirk, was found to be in possession of the key fob for the initial white Mercedes.