Two arrested after Temple church burglary

Temple police report two men arrested after a burglary of a church.
Spokesman Cody Weems said about 2:40 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a break in at the Korean Baptist Church, 213 N. Main Street.
Officers checked the area and located two men nearby with a shopping cart containing several kitchen appliances.
Officers said a witness positively identified the suspects.
The suspects, identified as 49-year-old Edward Brooks and 34-year-old Luis Olvera, were arrested and transported to Bell County Jail.
Weems said Olvera was found to have an outstanding warrant from March 20 where he was suspected of taking a bicycle from the 200 block of West Walker Avenue.