Two arrested after violent Lampasas fight

Two Killeen men were arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after both were injured in a violent fight in the street in Lampasas Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Wednesday Lampasas police received reports of a possible accident where two men were fighting in the street in the 400 block of South Main Street, just west of the Lampasas Police Department.

Lt. Charles Montgomery left the back area of the police department on foot to find two unoccupied vehicles stopped in the 400 block of South Main Street, and two men outside of the vehicles in the roadway with what appeared to be serious injuries.

One had been stabbed by a knife and the other had been hit by a baseball bat.

Both were treated by Acadian Ambulance and transported to Rollins Brook Hospital, where they were further treated for their injuries.

Felix Oscar Arroyo-Figueroa

Both were then transported to the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail.

Arrested were 35-year-old Felix Oscar Arroyo-Figueroa and 37-year-old Ezequiel Baerga Cintron,