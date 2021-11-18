Two arrested at Robinson utility line construction site, accused of stealing wire

Robinson police report two men have been arrested, accused of loading up wire at a utility line construction site.

Robinson Police Lieutenant Tracy O’Connor said about 1:00 a.m. Thursday , an officer spotted a vehicle in the 1200 block of North Robinson Drive with a door open backed up to a utility pole in an area where line work has been going on for the past several weeks.

New metal utility towers were being put up to replace wooden poles to raise the lines higher.

Suspecting suspicious activity, the officer positioned the patrol unit to keep an eye on the situation while calling for additional units.

While waiting for back, the officer moved the patrol car to make contact with the vehicle if it were to try to leave the area.

As the vehicle began to leave, a traffic stop was conducted and a quantity of wire estimated at over 200 pounds in the truck was found.

The driver of the truck was identified as Mark Wayne Williams and the passenger as James Darrell King.

Both were taken into custody on charges of theft of material of aluminum, bronze, copper or brass with a value under $20,000 and transported to the McLennan County Jail.