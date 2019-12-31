Two arrested for tampering with evidence

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- College Station Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating two suspects for possible “bank juggings.”

On Monday, December 30, 2019 at about 4:30 p.m. a police officer with the College Station Police Department located and made contact with the occupants of a suspicious vehicle in a bank parking lot in the 1800 block of Rock Prairie Road.

The vehicle’s two occupants were detained for investigation of their involvement in possible bank jugging incidents.

Both suspects were placed under arrest and transported to the Brazos County Jail.

Myron Devon Jeffrey, a 26-year-old resident of Houston, Texas, was charged with Tampering With Evidence for attempting to conceal a criminal instrument and with Possession of a Criminal Instrument.

Zachariah Mekehi Gardner, a 20-year-old resident of Fulshear, Texas, was charged with Tampering With Evidence for attempting to conceal marijuana and Possession of Marijuana.

Evidence of involvement in bank juggings was found in the vehicle and an amount of cash was seized.

While the suspects have not been charged with any specific bank jugging, the on-scene investigation, including the evidence found in the vehicle, contributed to the criminal instrument charges and the cash seizure.

The investigation is being turned over to the College Station Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, and additional charges are possible.