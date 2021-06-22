Two arrested in campus assault and robbery of Central Texas College student

Two people are being held in connection with the assault and robbery of a student on the Central Texas College Campus.

Bond was set at $500,000 for 30-year-old Jose Ricardo Martinez Garcia and $100,000 for 27-year-old Grace Jolyn Alcazar De Jesus, both charged with aggravated robbery.

They remained in the Coryell County Jail Tuesday.

The robbery occurred about 6:45 p.m. on July 11 at 203 Academic Drive, parking Lot F1 on the CTC campus.

A 19-year-old male CTC student was assaulted and robbed of his phone and Nintendo Switch game.

Officers were able to develop Garcia and De Jesus as suspects and they were later arrested by CTC Police and Killeen Police officers at a residence in Killeen.