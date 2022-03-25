COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Two arrests have been made in a catalytic converter theft case in College Station.

Police officers responded to an apartment complex at 800 Marion Pugh Drive around 7:00 a.m. Friday, when a resident saw and reported two men acting suspiciously near the resident’s vehicle.

Officers detained the two men – identified as 19-year-old Cody Isaiah Mason, of Arcola, and 17-year-old John Blama Fomba, of Houston – and discovered they were in possession of criminal instruments commonly used to steal catalytic converters, two catalytic converters (one that was removed from the resident’s SUV), and marijuana.



Cody Isaiah Mason (left) and John Blama Fomba (right).

Mason and Fomba were both arrested and charged with felony theft and misdemeanor marijuana possession.