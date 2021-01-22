Two arrested in Cove porch pirate incident

Two people arrested following a reported theft of packages off a porch in Copperas Cove told police they were trying to protect the unattended parcels by taking them back to the post office.

Officers were apparently not impressed, and after an investigation obtained arrest warrants for Johnathan Amante Consejero and Chrezlee Zerda Consejero.

The actual incident took place during the noon hour on December 22 in the 1700 block of Risen Star Lane.

Dispatchers notified officers that the suspects had departed in a red Ford Explorer and were provided a partial license plate number.

Officers spotted a vehicle matching the description given and attempted a traffic stop.

The police report indicated that the vehicle parked in a space at the Post Office at 802 East Avenue D.

A man, later identified as Johnathan Consejero got out of the vehicle carrying the three packages, saying they had picked the up because no one was home and he did not want to leave them unsecured.

Following an investigation the warrant was obtained and the two were arrested on mail theft charges.