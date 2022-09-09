RIESEL, Texas (FOX 44) – Investigators from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators and Riesel Police Department officers make two arrests in an illegal game room operation.

The Sheriff’s Office announced on social media Thursday night that two employees were arrested. They have been identified as 29-year-old Ramesh Nidavolu and 30-year-old Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti.

Nidavolu and Edupuganti were arrested on Class A Misdemeanor charges, and the business housing the Game Room was shut down.

This is a developing story. No other information was provided.