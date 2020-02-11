Two arrested in Mitchell Avenue drive-by shooting

Rajun Lionell Thornton Latrayl Milton

Two men are being held on a total of a half million dollars bond each after Waco police took them into custody as suspects in a weekend drive by shooting.

Rajun Lionell Thornton and Latrayl Milton were each charged with unlawfully carrying and weapon and discharge of a firearm in a municipality.

They were also both named in holds by the Texas Juvenile Justice Division on charges of parole violation.

Police had been called to the 3400 block of Mitchell Avenue on a report of shots being fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located several shell casings on the ground and interviewed witnesses in the area who gave descriptions of a vehicle involved.

Officers found the vehicle and detained Thornton and Milton.

Police said they did not believe this incident was connected with other shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend.

