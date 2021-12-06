Two arrested in pursuit of stolen vehicle

TEAGUE, Texas – Multiple law enforcement agencies come together to stop a stolen vehicle and make two arrests.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was notified Friday afternoon of a pursuit with a stolen vehicle coming into the county from Teague in Freestone County. The vehicle went through parts of Mexia before returning to Freestone. The vehicle was found in a wooded area in the edge of Freestone County.

Deputies from Limestone and Freestone – along with Freestone County Constable McGowan, Texas Game Wardens from Limestone and Freestone, and the Mexia and Teague Police Departments – were able to set a perimeter in an area along the county line.

After a search of the area, one woman was taken into custody and released to the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office. Another person remained at large, but was soon taken into custody close to the intersection of Limestone County Road 256 and 254. This person was found to have two felony warrants from other counties.

The two were transported to the Limestone County Jail, where they will be charged with additional charges.

Source: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office