Two arrested in separate Waco arson cases

Waco fire marshals report making arrests in two separate incidents Wednesday, one that occurred during a heavy thunderstorm early in the morning.

In that case, fire units were sent to the 2200 block of Cumberland after they got a call about a man setting fires after breaking into a house.

Doors and windows had been broken out in the house and witnesses said a man had been setting things on fire and throwing them out of the windows.

Witnesses pointed out a man standing nearby and Waco police took him into custody.

He was identified as Emilio Elias, Junior who was then booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of arson of a habitation with his bond set at $100,000.

The other incident was reported about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Blackmon Street.

Firefighters and police were called to the scene when witnesses spotted a man pouring gasoline behind a house and around a car.

Investigators also reported what they believed was lighter fluid poured on a front porch.

A man was pointed out to police but fled as they approached.

A man identified as Corey Lynn Davis was caught and taken to the McLennan County Jail on charges of arson, criminal trespass and evading arrest or detention, with his total bond set at $60,000.