Two arrested in Tuesday Lakeshore CEFCO robbery

Two 19-year-old Waco men detained by police shortly after a Tuesday morning robbery of a CEFCO convenience store have now been charged with aggravated robbery in the case.

It was about 7:30 a.m. that police were called to the store at 4439 West Waco Drive where a robbery had just occurred.

The first officers on the scene obtained descriptions of the two robbers and relayed that to other officers in the area

Waco PD spokesman Garen Bynum said “While officers were gathering information, 2 males walked out from behind the store, both matching similar descriptions to the suspects in the robbery. Because of that, both were detained by other responding officers.”

As more details were obtained , the two were arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail

Jason S. Ortega, age 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony. He remained in the jail Wednesday.

Charles Edward Davis, also age 19, was charged with aggravated robbery, and after officers determined that the weapon used in the robbery was stolen, was also charged with felony theft of a firearm.

Jail personnel reported that Davis posted bond and was released Tuesday night.

“We are very appreciative of the job that not only the officers did, but also the citizens that stepped up to help with locating valuable evidence for this case,” Bynum said.