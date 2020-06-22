Two arrests in the shooting death of Shareef Ali-Barnett

Killeen Police say two women planned to rob a man in Killeen earlier this month, but killed him instead.

24-year-old Breez Collier or Harker Heights and 18-year-old Jessica Hampton of Killeen are accused of planning to rob Shareef Ali-Barnett on June 14th, 2020.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive early that morning in reference to a 911 call about shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying at the intersection of Florence Road and Evergreen Drive with a gunshot wound and not breathing.

Investigators say forensic evidence and surveillance video pointed them to the two women.

U.S. Marshals picked up Collier and Hampton in the 1000 block of Central Texas Expressway in Killeen on outstanding warrants and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin arraigned them and set their bonds at $1,000,000 each.