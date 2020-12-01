Two arrests made in College Station shooting investigation

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Two arrests have been made in a College Station shooting investigation.

20-year-old Melvin Moses Parker, III and 19-year-old Treyvon Ray Scyrus were each arrested on two-count Deadly Conduct arrest warrants. Both are Caldwell residents.

The shooting occurred on the night of November 15th, in the 2300 block of Longmire Drive. One person was injured and treated at a local hospital while in critical condition.

This investigation remains active, and additional charges are possible.

Source: College Station Police Department