Two Baylor grads to be honored for Veterans Day

WACO, Texas – Baylor University has a long history of preparing men and women for service as elected officials, civil servants and military leaders.

According to the University’s weekly letter from President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone, two graduates have been awarded the Medal of Honor for their bravery and sacrificial service.

Jack Lummus and John Kane are believed to be the only pair of student-athletes at any university in the nation to have been awarded the Medal of Honor. Lummus played football, baseball and basketball for the Bears, while Kane played football and basketball.

Jack Lummus.

John Kane. (Courtesy: Baylor University)

In 2019, former Baylor Bear Haag Sherman and his wife Millette, both from Houston, provided funding and leadership for the design and sculpting of statues honoring Lummus and Kane. These statues are nearing completion, and are expected to be installed on the grounds of McLane Stadium in late November, and celebrated along with donors at the November 28th football game.

In addition, Baylor Alumni will host a special “Lunch with a Legend” event on Veterans Day in honor of these men and others who have served the country, and in recognition of the alumnus called to honor them.

