Two bodies found in separate unattended deaths

Local News
TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Police are investigating two separate unattended deaths from over the weekend.

Temple PD officers were notified Friday evening of a deceased man brought into Scott & White Medical Center – Temple by EMS. He was recovered from a residence in the 600 block of N 6th Street. An autopsy was ordered by Judge Ted Duffield.

Officers also responded to a call near the 500 block of S 18th Street early Sunday morning. While on scene, they found an unattended man who was not breathing. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead by Judge G.W. Ivey, and an autopsy was ordered. At this time there is no suspicion of foul play.

Source: Temple Police Department

