TEXAS / Washington, D.C. (FOX44) – Two Congressmen from Central Texas voted against the debt ceiling bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday night.

Representative Pete Sessions issued the following statement after he voted against HR 3746:

“Suspending the debt limit until after the next election is not fiscally responsible, nor do I believe that it adequately addresses the issue to prevent a similar scenario from happening again as soon as the suspension expires,” said Congressman Sessions. “Though the Fiscal Responsibility Act caps discretionary appropriations for the next two fiscal years, this deal needed to go much further to rein in out-of-control spending. While I support some of the provisions in this bill, including permitting production reforms and required offsets for costly regulations, I do not believe this legislation takes sufficient action to get our nation’s fiscal house in order. As the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Admiral Michael Mullen, famously observed in 2010: ‘The most significant threat to our national security is our debt.’”

Congressman Sessions submitted an amendment to H.R. 3746 to rescind the full remaining amount of supplementary IRS funding from the Inflation Reduction Act. He noted that as written, this bill retains 98 percent of the over $75 billion appropriated to the IRS last year in addition to the agency’s regular budget – saying this funding would be used to hire 87,000 new IRS agents and increase audits on all American families and businesses.

Rep. John Carter. Rep. Pete Sessions.

Representative John Carter released this statement after voting against the bill:

“Over the last 72 hours, I have combed over this bill and analyzed the impacts it will have on my constituents, our nation’s military and veterans, and America’s fiscal future. Unfortunately, this legislation fell short of my expectations. “America cannot maintain its current trajectory and expect to be fiscally sound for decades to come. This legislation doesn’t make Washington accountable for its waste. Instead, it will add another $4 trillion to our national debt, a burden that falls on every one of my constituents. As a steward of their hard-earned dollars, I could not vote for it.”