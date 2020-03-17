Two charged with murder following 2009 Bloomington abduction

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has charged two people with the second-degree murder of April Pease.

Cedric Joseph Marks, of Belton, Texas and Kellee Kristine Sorensen, of Lynden, Washington are currently in custody in their home states.

In 2019, Bloomington Detectives began focusing on Cedric Marks as a person of interest in the 2009 April Pease missing person case following his unrelated arrest in Texas for Capitol Murder. Marks had a child in common with Pease when they lived in Washington State.

In 2009, April Pease and her child relocated to a women’s shelter in Bloomington following several domestic assaults by Marks. The investigation revealed that in March of 2009, Marks and Sorenson traveled to Minnesota from Washington and located April Pease at the women’s shelter. Pease was taken against her will and driven southbound on Interstate 35.

According to statements obtained by Detectives, April was killed at an unknown location by Marks as Sorenson sat in the vehicle. At this time, April Pease’s body has not been recovered.

March 16th marks the anniversary of April’s disappearance.

Source: City of Bloomington, Minnesota