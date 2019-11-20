Two Copperas Cove cheerleaders are headed to Disney

COPPERAS COVE, Texas- Two Cove Junior High cheerleaders are performing in the Disney Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Emily Kimball and Summer Sweeney will have quite a story to tell on what they did over Thanksgiving break when they return to school. The spunky, petite seventh graders will spend Thanksgiving Day cheering at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

The pair are two of only 500 cheerleaders and dancers chosen nationwide for the prestigious opportunity after being selected as All-American cheerleaders at a summer camp. All-Americans are selected via try-out based superior cheerleading skills. Only the top 10 percent of cheerleaders earn the chance to march in a holiday parade of this caliber.

Kimball has participated in many parades having reigned as 2017 Preteen Miss Five Hills and 2018 Five Hills Ambassador. But, she has never marched or danced in a parade.

“I am nervous to march because I haven’t marched and danced at the same time. But, I have been practicing, so hopefully it will go well and I will start on the right foot,” Kimball said, giggling.

Sweeney has performed in dance and cheer exhibitions but has not performed while traveling down the street.

“I am nervous about walking and performing,” Sweeney said. “My mom said there would be about 500 cheerleaders marching, and we will be at Disney World so that is a lot of people to be around. That makes me nervous too.”

Besides enjoying a sunny trip to Orlando, Kimball and Sweeney will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders from across the country and enjoy a magical holiday season at Walt Disney World Resort parks.

“Its special that we get to go together because we are close friends and we have danced together in the past at Gymkix and now cheer together at CCJHS,” Kimball said.

Sweeney agreed that the preteens will be making memories of a lifetime this Thanksgiving.

“Emily and I danced together, but it has been a long time since we really performed together,” Sweeney said. “Emily and I are good friends, so it will be fun to march together and hopefully go on some rides at the park and enjoy this incredible opportunity.”