Two critically hurt in overnight hit-and-run in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas- Temple Police report responding to an accident late Wednesday night on the ramp for Exit 304 on northbound Interstate 35.

Just before midnight on August 12, an adult man and woman were outside of their vehicle on the side of the ramp to change a flat tire when they were struck by another vehicle.

The two victims were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene but was located by officers nearby.

He demonstrated signs of intoxication and was taken into custody.

This is an active investigation.