Two day sting by Robinson Police and DPS nabs adults accused of seeking sex with minors

Robinson Police Chief Rich Andreucci said an undercover operation aimed at online solicitation of minors has led to six arrests.

Chief Andreucci said detectives posed online as minors to attempt to identify, locate and arrest adults who were willing to travel to meet children for sex.

In each case, the suspects agreed to go to an undisclosed location to meet them for sex in exchange for money.

When they got there, they were met by members of the Robinson Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety.

Chief Andreucci said that all arrests were made without other issues and all were booked into the McLennan County Jail.

Those arrested were all from Texas with one traveling from as far as Houston.