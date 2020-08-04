Two dead after fatal accident in Milam county

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MILAM COUNTY, Texas- Texas DPS Troopers are reporting a double fatal accident in Milam County.

Troopers responded to a major two vehicle crash on August 4, 2020 on US 77 at FM 908 at 5:38 p.m.

A 2008 Mazda SUV operated by James Gordon Heckman, 74, of Rockdale, Texas was travelling southeast on FM 908 approaching the intersection of FM 908 and US 77.

A 2016 GMC Denali pick-up was traveling southbound on US 77 towing an 18 foot trailer.

The Mazda failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign and pulled into the path of the GMC Pick-up.

The vehicles collided and both the driver James Gordon Heckman and passenger Diane E. Heckman, 70 of Rockdale, Texas were pronounced dead on the scene.

The 34 year old male driver and 27 year old male passenger of the GMC pick-up refused transport and did not sustain any injuries.