Two dead in Bryan vehicle accident

BRYAN, Texas – Two people are dead in a vehicle accident in Bryan.

Police officers responded to the 10300 block of W. SH 21 Monday evening for a major accident. The preliminary investigation reports a four-door vehicle pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler, when it was struck.

The four-door vehicle had three occupants. Two were pronounced dead on the scene. A third occupant was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in an unknown condition. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured, and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Source: Bryan Police Department