Two dead in College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Two people have been found dead at the scene of a shooting in College Station.

College Station Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit and detectives responded to the 4200 block of Cedar Creek (Creek Meadows Subdivision) Wednesday evening to investigate a shooting.

Emergency personnel later arrived and discovered two people were dead on the scene.

College Station PD posted on social media Wednesday night that there is no continuing threat to the public.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: College Station Police Department