Two dead in fatal Bell County crash

ROGERS, Texas – Two are dead in a fatal crash in Bell County.

The accident occurred on US-190 on Monday afternoon, approximately five miles west of Rogers. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to the scene.

A Kia passenger car traveling eastbound drove onto the wrong side of the roadway and crashed into the front of a Chevrolet SUV traveling westbound.

The driver of the Kia, identified as 48-year-old Alicea Shafer, of Rogers, was pronounced dead at the scene. The next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the Chevrolet was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Next of kin have not been notified for the driver of the Chevrolet. The investigation is still active.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety