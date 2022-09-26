Carl’s Corner, Tx (FOX44) – The Hill County Sheriff’s Office reports two people are dead and one person is wounded in a Monday morning shooting near Carl’s Corner.

A statement issued by the Sheriff’s Office said they received a 9-1-1 call of a shooting where multiple people were shot.

Deputies responded to the scene on East Linda Road and immediately made entry into the home. Once they got inside, they found two people dead from gunshot wounds and a third person who was injured.

Names of the victims have not been released pending notification of next of kin. It was noted at noon that this was still a very active investigation.