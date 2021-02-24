Two dead in Killeen Tatonka Drive shooting

Killeen police report a late Tuesday night domestic disturbance has left two people dead.

Police were sent to the 390 block of Tatonka Drive just before midnight Tuesday night after getting a 9-1-1 call reporting a shooting.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the preliminary investigation revealed that the female victim and the male were involved in a domestic disturbance when the male produced a handgun and shot his wife.

The male was in the garage when officers arrived and then shot himself, taking his life.

Counseling was provided for the officers who were present when the man took his own life in front of them.

There were three children in the residence and were unharmed.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the female, 34-year-old Tiffany Shaquina Shepard, deceased at 2:12a.m. and the male, 40-year-old Archie Andrew Mitchell at 2:14 a.m. He ordered autopsies to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The investigation is reported to be ongoing.