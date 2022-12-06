Madison County, Tx (FOX44) – The Department of Public Safety reports two people were killed in a fiery crash in a no-passing zone in Madison County.

DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said it happened about 1:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 190, near Shepard Creek Estates Road outside of North Zulch.

Sgt. Ruiz said the preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2014 Nissan pickup and a 2015 Freightliner 18-wheeler were traveling east on Highway 190, and a 2012 Buick SUV was going west.

Sgt. Ruiz said the Nissan started passing the Freightliner in a no-passing zone and struck the Buick head-on – then struck the Freightliner and caught fire.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 81-year-old James Nash, of Leona, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Buick, identified as 76-year-old Carole Martin, of Normangee, was also pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.