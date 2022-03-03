BURLESON COUNTY, Texas – A pursuit in Burleson County ends with two people dead and two more in the hospital.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper started a traffic stop on Main Street in Snook on Wednesday afternoon. The traffic stop led to a criminal investigation – which was ongoing when the driver fled from the scene onto County Road 269.

The 2007 BMW passenger car, driven by the suspect, continued evading law enforcement until the driver lost control and struck a tree.

The driver and passenger were flown by Medical Helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with major injuries. The two backseat passengers were pronounced dead on the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace Precinct Two Judge Bill Orsak.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety